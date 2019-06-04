Man who called police after car sideswiped by suspected drunk driver shares ordeal

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man said he felt compelled to take action after a suspected drunk driver sideswiped his car on a Miami Beach road.

Geoffrey Bash is breathing a sigh of relief and sending a big thank you to Miami Beach first responders after, he said, they stopped the dangerous driver behind the wheel of a black BMW.

“It could have been so much worse. The system worked very, very well last night,” he said.

Bash said the ordeal went down Sunday just after 10 p.m.

Bash’s husband Rex started recording cellphone video after, the good Samaritan said, the woman driving the BMW clipped their car at the intersection of Lincoln and Alton roads and kept going north.

“It’s really shocking, and I didn’t know what to make of it,” said Bash.

As they followed the Beemer, the couple realized the driver was heading in a dangerous direction along Alton Road.

“Within a couple of blocks, she ran off the road to the right-hand side,” said Bash. “I thought it was going to end there, but she brought the vehicle back into the road and was all over between the left and right lane.”

While Rex continued to record, Bash called 911. The operator walked them through the whole ordeal as they followed from a safe distance.

Bash said officers pulled over the woman about four miles north, near 58th Street and Alton Road.

The couple snapped pictures of a wine bottle on the hood of the car after, they said the driver was caught and cuffed.

“I was concerned for her out safety, pedestrian safety,” he said.

The couple said the driver was cited with DUI and leaving the scene of an accident.

While she waits to learn her fate, Bash said he will always be grateful for the 911 operator and the officers who responded to his call for help.

“How wonderful the City of Miami Beach Police Department handled this last night, and they couldn’t have done it without the incredible work of the 911 professional,” he said.

The couple said the incident serves as a warning about the dangers of drinking and driving, as well as the importance of watching out for friends if they’ve had too much to drink.

