Man who barricaded self, fired shotgun at Doral apartment complex faces judge

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - The man who allegedly barricaded himself and shot a weapon inside a Doral apartment complex made an appearance in court.

Sergio van Kanten, 34, faced a judge Tuesday after he was arrested late Monday night.

The 34-year-old faces several counts of attempted murder, aggravated battery and displaying and discharging his weapon in public.

Doral Police said he called 911 claiming six men broke into his apartment.

Officers responded to the sound of gunfire in the building along Northwest 85th Court near 33rd Street.

After the responding officers kicked down the door, more shots rang out.

Eventually, the suspect surrendered and allegedly confessed to making the call and firing a shotgun inside the apartment, police said.

