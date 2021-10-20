MIAMI (WSVN) - A jury has found Robert Ribbs guilty of battery and attempted robbery in the Sept. 20 beating of an elderly man on the Miami Metromover.

His first trial ended in a mistrial.

Police said the attack happened on the ride between the Stephen P. Clark Center and the Omni Station near where Fernandez works.

Eduardo Fernandez, 73, testified in both cases with the beating that left him with a fractured skull and bleeding in his brain. His cheekbone was also embedded into his sinus cavity.

His sentencing will take place Dec. 1.

