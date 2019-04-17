Man who allegedly used fake credit cards to steal more than $600 in fuel faces judge

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man accused of using fraudulent credit cards to steal gas in Cooper City has made an appearance in court.

Yasser Rivera, 35, appeared before a Broward County judge, Wednesday.

He’s accused of stealing gas, using fake credit cards and modifying a pickup truck to illegally conceal gas.

Deputies said two Ford trucks were altered to hold the stolen fuel.

More than 100 gallons of fuel was fraudulently purchased and collected, which totaled more than $600 in stolen fuel, deputies said.

Rivera is charged with 62 counts of making false credit cards and one count of stealing fuel.

He was granted a $63,000 bond.

