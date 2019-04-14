Man wanted in Orlando-area killings of girl, 2 women surrenders

HAINES CITY, Fla. (WSVN) — The man wanted for killing two women and a child at an apartment comp;ex near Orlando has surrendered to police.

Thirty-eight year old Ernst Cherizard turned himself in to Haines City Police, at around 2 p.m., Sunday.

Cherizard’s arrest takes place a day after his burgundy 2011 Nissan Altima was spotted on the Florida Turnpike near Boynton Beach.

Officials said the suspect shot and killed Nicole Guillaume and her niece, Eli Normil in Haines City, Friday night.

The third victim, 6-year-old Elizabelle Frenel, died at the hospital Saturday night.

The victims’ families have set up a GoFundMe account to help with funeral costs. If you would like to make a donation, click here.

