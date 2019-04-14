Man wanted in Orlando-area killings of girl, 2 women surrender

HAINES CITY, Fla. (WSVN) — A man wanted for killing two women and a child at an apartment complex near Orlando has surrendered to police.

Thirty-eight year old Ernst Cherizard turned himself in to Haines City Police, at around 2 p.m., Sunday.

Cherizard’s arrest happened a day after his burgundy 2011 Nissan Altima was spotted on the Florida Turnpike near Boynton Beach.

Officials said the suspect shot and killed Nicole Guillaume and her niece, Eli Normil in Haines City, Friday night.

The third victim, 6-year-old Elizabelle Frenel, died at the hospital Saturday night.

On Sunday afternoon, Ernst Cherizard was transported from the Haines City Police Department to the Polk County Jail for the murder of three people at Citrus Ridge Apartments before 7:15 p.m. Friday night. pic.twitter.com/NWZgWdACb5 — Haines City Police Department (@HainesCityPD) April 15, 2019

Cherizard was taken to Polk County Jail.

The victims’ families have set up a GoFundMe account to help with funeral costs. If you would like to make a donation, click here.

