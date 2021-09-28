NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — A man wanted in connection to the killing of a sheriff’s deputy in Florida has been captured after a days-long manhunt.

According to Action News Jax and WJXT, 35-year-old Patrick McDowell was captured at a baseball field in Callahan, in Nassau County.

McDowell has been on the run since Friday morning. Investigators said McDowell shot 29-year-old Nassau County Sheriff’s Deputy Joshua Moyers during a traffic stop Friday morning.

Moyers later died at a Jacksonville hospital on Sunday.

A BLUE Alert was issued for McDowell’s arrest after Moyers’ death.

