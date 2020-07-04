Man visiting from Kentucky disappears in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police need help in searching for 46-year-old William Abshear, who was reported missing to the Pembroke Pines Police Department.

Abshear, who was visiting the area from Kentucky, was last seen at the Fifth Third Bank located at 199 N. University Drive, at around 11 a.m., Monday.

According to police, a family member revealed that Abshear suffers from depression and had made suicidal threats prior to his disappearance.

Abshear is considered an endangered missing person.

He was reported to be driving a rental vehicle, which is a Chevy Malibu bearing the Florida tag number GIDJ10.

If you have any information regarding Abshear’s disappearance, call Pembroke Pines Police Department or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

