Man uses counterfeit cash to buy $200 gift card at Deerfield Beach Target

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man accused of using counterfeit cash to buy a gift card.

According to detectives, the man used fake money in April to buy a $200 gift card and a bottle of soda at a Deerfield Beach Target on South Federal Highway, near Southeast 13th Court.

A loss prevention employee notified police after the transaction took place.

Investigators believe this man is part of a larger fraud network.

If you have any information on this fraud case, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

