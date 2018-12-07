Man uses cement block to break open ATM in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police are searching for a man who used a cement block to break into an ATM and cause thousands of dollars in damage.

According to police, the man used a block to shatter the front of the machine, near Northwest Second Avenue and 36th Street on Nov. 12.

He caused about $12,000 in damage to the machine.

It remains unknown if he got away with any cash.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.