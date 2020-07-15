Man surrenders to Miami Police after being accused of rape aboard party boat

MIAMI (WSVN) - A 26-year-old man turned himself in to police Wednesday morning after being accused of raping a woman on a party boat.

Alonso Marquez, along with his family and attorney, didn’t say a word as they walked to the door of the Miami Police Department.

Witnesses told police that on the evening of June 28, they all met at Marine Stadium. They hopped on one of several boats and headed out for a boat party.

The boats anchored a few hundred yards from shore and were tied together to allow for one big party.

According to the incident report, “At some point, the victim went into the cabin of one of the boats to sleep.”

Her friends went to check on her. The report said, “Upon opening the door of the cabin they observed the suspect on the victim.”

The victim cried and told them she “had been raped.”

According to the police report, the suspect jumped into the water to get away. Friends took the woman to shore and called for help.

Two-and-a-half weeks later, Alonso Marquez surrendered to police.

Marquez spent the day at police headquarters and at some point will be booked into the Turner Guilford Knight correctional center.

