Man turns himself in after burglary at Cubaocho Museum and Performing Arts Center in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A suspected burglar turned himself in after being accused in a Christmas heist.

City of Miami Police said Jorge Cotilla surrendered to them on Tuesday.

Police had been searching for two crooks who were caught on camera stealing from the Cubaocho Museum and Performing Arts Center near Southwest 14th Avenue and Eighth Street on Dec. 25.

Cotilla has since been charged with burglary and grand theft.

Detectives said Cotilla and another man took off with $50,000 worth of items from the establishment, including liquor, sculptures and cigars.

If you have any information on this burglary or the whereabouts of the second person in the video, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

