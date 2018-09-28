Man trying to take shortcut home gets impaled on fence in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man had to be rushed to the hospital after he ended up impaled on a fence in Dania Beach.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to the call of a man stuck on a metal fence post on the 2300 block of Coral Reef Court, just before 2 a.m., Friday.

Officials said a good Samaritan driving through the neighborhood noticed the man hanging by his leg on the aluminum fence and rushed to called 911.

BSFR along with the Technical Rescue Team cut the fence which penetrated the man’s leg from behind his knee and exited near his knee cap.

“You don’t want to cause vibration; it’s gonna cause more damage,” said BSFR Lt. Chris Boyer. “You don’t wanna use something that’s gonna cut down on it and twist that material and cause more damage. The goal is to quickly and efficiently cut the material. Leave it where it is. That way we don’t cause more damage removing it.”

Officials said the process took about 30 minutes. The man was transported to Broward Health where surgeons finished removing the fence from his leg.

“Safety is number one, not only for the patient but also for the crew,” Boyer said. “We don’t wanna do anything that’s gonna hurt our own people. We want to try and keep them pain-free, try to keep them on a comfortable level, so we have medication that we could give to relieve pain. The goal is to — they say the golden hour — the goal is to, within the hour of that incident happening, to have them in the trauma center being seen by the trauma surgeon.”

The injured man told officials he was trying to take a shortcut home by jumping the fence.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.