Man tricks woman into giving up bank information, uses cloned credit card at Publix

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released surveillance video captured a man attempting to use a cloned credit card at a Publix in North Lauderdale.

According to police, the man scammed a Georgia woman into giving her bank account information over the phone.

They said he posed as a representative from her home security company.

If you have any information on this case of identity theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

