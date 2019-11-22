Man transported to hospital after shooting at Tropical Park

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was transported to the hospital following a shooting at Tropical Park in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units were called to the scene at the park along the 7900 block of Southwest 40th Street just before 6 p.m., Friday.

A spokesperson for Santa’s Enchanted Forrest said the shooting occurred on the opposite end of the park, far away from the theme park. The holiday theme park was not evacuated.

Paramedics transported a man to Kendall Regional Medical Center’s trauma center in unknown condition.

7Skyforce HD captured paramedics escorting the victim into the hospital.

Aerial cameras also captured numerous police cruisers with their lights on at the park.

The cause of the shooting remains under investigation.

