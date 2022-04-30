FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was injured and transported to the hospital after an attempted armed robbery in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police responded to the 500 block of West Broward Boulevard in reference to a shooting around 4:14 a.m., Saturday.

Officers arrived and found an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to investigators, the victim pulled over on the side of the road near the 1000 block of West Broward Boulevard putting air into his tire, when two suspects approached him with firearms.

One of the suspects hit the victim in the head with a handgun and demanded his belongings.

The victim attempted to flee and the suspect shot him. A little after, the suspects fled the scene.

The victim was transported to Broward Health Medical Center by fire rescue.

The shooting is under investigation.

