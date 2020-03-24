Man transported from coronavirus testing site at Hard Rock Stadium parking lot

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Paramedics have transported a man who was waiting in line at the coronavirus drive-thru testing site in the parking lot of Hard Rock Stadium.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the scene where a man could be seen getting out of his car shortly after the site in Miami Gardens opened on Tuesday morning. Moments later, medics are seen placing a mask over his face. He is then seen climbing onto a stretcher, and he is put into an on-site ambulance.

It remains unclear why the man was transported from the scene.

Medical staff at the site continued to conduct tests after the incident.

Cellphone video from a 7News viewer showed the long line for testing at the Hard Rock Stadium parking lot stretching past the highway overpass.

Health officials advised only those who are well enough to endure what could be hours waiting in a vehicle should get in line.

Those who do not meet the criteria will be turned away from the testing site.

At around 9 a.m., officials with the testing site said only 250 patients would be swabbed for the day but later said the total amount of tests conducted would actually be 750.

First responders and medical professionals were the only patients able to get swabbed on Sunday, regardless of symptom presence, but now the testing site updated their criteria to include those 65 and older who are showing symptoms.

“The beta test was to let all the healthcare workers and first responders go through,” said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

By Monday, more than 800 patients were swabbed while nearly 230 people were turned away. Between Sunday and Monday, more than 1,500 were tested.

By 1 p.m. Tuesday, 362 people were tested.

The site closed for the day at around 3 p.m. after either using all available COVID-19 tests or running low on other supplies.

Another testing site is expected to open in Miami-Dade County at Marlins Park on Wednesday.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez said residents can set up an appointment for a test by calling 305-499-8768 beginning at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.