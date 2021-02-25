Man transported following shooting at Fort Lauderdale gas station

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been transported to the hospital after a shooting at a gas station in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene at a Marathon gas station in the area of Southwest 15th Avenue and State Road 84 at around 10 a.m., Thursday.

Rescue crews transported a male victim to Broward Health Medical Center as a trauma alert.

Police are searching for the shooter who fled the scene.

