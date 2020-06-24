Man transported following shooting at Davie bar

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been transported to the hospital after a shooting at a Davie bar.

Davie Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to a shooting at The Sports Barn, located in the area of Davie Road and Southwest 42nd Street, just after 9:30 a.m., Wednesday.

Officials said one man shot another man at the scene.

The victim was transported to Broward Health Medical Center in unknown condition.

Police are currently searching for the shooter.

