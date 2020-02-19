Man transported after shooting near NW Miami-Dade business

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue has transported a male shooting victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The shooting occurred at 2601 NW 95th St., shortly before noon, Wednesday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where police officers walked out of the back alley after finding an adult male with a gunshot wound.

Police said they have no information on the gunman.

The status of the victim’s condition remains unknown.

