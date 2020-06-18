Man transported after shooting near high-rise in downtown Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man had to be taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds following a shooting near a high-rise in downtown Miami.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along the 800 block of Northeast First Avenue at around 8:45 p.m. Thursday.

According to Joel Furrer, a resident of the Paramount Building, the man was shot in the street and ran inside of the Paramount to get help.

“We came out through the lobby, and we heard that someone got shot,” Furrer said. “We were told that he was at the light and came over to the lobby for help, and that’s where he collapsed. As soon as we came out of the lobby, there was paramedics loading up the guy into the gurney. There was gauze with blood on it, so there’s definitely something that did happen.”

Paramedics transported the patient to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition.

#Breaking: Current situation at the Paramount in Downtown #Miami. A man was shot in the street and ran inside to get help. @wsvn #7News pic.twitter.com/lbLolCLI9W — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) June 19, 2020

Cellphone video captured paramedics placing the victim in the back of a waiting ambulance.

7News cameras captured a crime scene in front of the Paramount Building.

The shooting comes two days after from another shooting at the nearby Opera Tower. There were reports of shots fired, and several people were detained in that situation.

The shooting remains under active investigation.

