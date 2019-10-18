Man transported after shooting in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been transported to the hospital after he was shot in a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to a home in the area of Northwest 66th Street and 18th Avenue just after 9:30 a.m., Friday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where several officers could be seen investigating near a large tree on the property.

Officials said he was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

