Man transported after shooting in North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a shooting in North Miami Beach.

The shooting took place near the intersection of 159th Street and Northeast 16th Avenue, Friday.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where rescue crews could be seen transporting the victim to Aventura Hospital Trauma Center.

The victim was found in a nearby backyard by rescue crews. Authorities said the victim is a 32-year-old male.

Police could be seen surrounding a dark-colored sedan with its doors open. A bullet hole could also be seen in the windshield of the passenger’s side.

Please check back on WSVN.com for more details on this developing story.

