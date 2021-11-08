MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Police responded to the scene along 29th Street and Collins Avenue at around 6:30 a.m., Monday.

Responding officers located a man who was shot. The victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition.

The southbound lanes of 30th Street and Collins Avenue have been shut down and the investigation continues.

