Man transported after shooting in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was transported to the hospital following a shooting outside a Hollywood home.

Hollywood Police responded to the scene along the 2200 block of Plunkett Street at around 6 p.m. Monday.

According to police, a man was shot and transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in unknown condition.

Police said the shooter was an adult.

7Skyforce HD flew over the scene where detectives could be seen searching the area using flashlights.

The cause of the shooting remains under active investigation.

