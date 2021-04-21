Man transported after shooting in Coral Springs neighborhood

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been transported to the hospital following a shooting in Coral Springs.

Coral Springs Police responded to a shooting near Coral Springs Drive and Westview Drive at around 7:30 a.m., Wednesday.

The victim was shot and transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

Police have set up a perimeter in the area.

7SkyForce hovered over another active scene nearby but it remains unclear if both scenes are related.

K-9 units are also on scene, searching for the gunman.

