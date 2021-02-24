Man transported after shooting at apartment complex in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - One man has been transported to the hospital after a shooting in Pembroke Pines.

Pembroke Pines Police officers responded to a call referencing a naked man walking around an apartment complex along Pembroke Road and Southwest 68th Street at around 8:45 a.m., Wednesday.

Shortly after, officials said they received another call reporting shots fired in the area.

Responding officers located the naked man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in critical condition.

Another call was received by dispatchers from someone claiming to be the shooter and wanting to surrender to authorities.

Miramar Police and SWAT team members responded to the scene and shortly after, the suspected shooter was taken into custody.

Authorities said the suspect is being cooperative with officers.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where several officers and armed SWAT team personnel could be seen at the apartment complex.

“This remains an active investigation,” said Pemboke Pines Police Maj. Al Xiques. “We are questioning the shooter. We do not know the circumstances of what actually occurred. The scene has been secured, and we can assure the community that there is no continued threat or risk to the community at this time.”

Drivers have been advised to avoid the area as the eastbound lanes of Pembroke Road are currently blocked off to traffic.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.