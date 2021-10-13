MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been transported to the hospital after someone shot him on the MacArthur Causeway.

The shooting happened in the westbound lanes of the causeway, Wednesday.

Police said the victim arrived at Mount Sinai but was later transferred to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

He is expected to survive.

If you know anything about this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

