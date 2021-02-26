Man transported after reported shooting outside Cutler Bay strip mall

CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been transported to the hospital following a reported shooting outside of a Cutler Bay strip mall.

Miami-Dade County Police responded to the scene along South Dixie Highway and Southwest 189th Street, just after 2 p.m., Friday.

Responding officers found the victim, an adult male, in a vehicle near a Boston Market, several blocks away, along Southwest 186th Street. They then notified Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews of the victim’s location.

Police said the victim was transported to Jackson South Medical Center in stable condition. Before he was transported by paramedics, police said the victim tried to take himself to a nearby hospital.

The motive behind the shooting remains unknown, but Myriame Dagrin, a witness, said she heard people arguing prior to the shots being fired.

“They ran out the door, and when they ran out the door, that’s when they started gun shooting,” Dagrin said. “A few of them left their shoes and stuff. There was a few bullets that went in through the car, and there was one bullet that went in through the window where the doughnut lady is at.”

The victim’s identity has not yet been released. It is not yet clear if officers are searching for the other subjects possibly involved in the shooting.

Officers have shut down several roadways in the area as they work on their investigation. Drivers are suggested to seek an alternate route.

