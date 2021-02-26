Man transported after reported shooting in Cutler Bay

CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been transported to the hospital following a reported shooting in Cutler Bay.

Miami-Dade County Police responded to the scene along South Dixie Highway and Southwest 189th Street, just after 2 p.m., Friday.

Responding officers found the victim, an adult male, in a vehicle near a Boston Market, several blocks away, along Southwest 186th Street. They then notified Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews of the victim’s location.

Police said the victim was transported to Jackson South Medical Center in stable condition. Before he was transported by paramedics, police said the victim tried to take himself to a nearby hospital.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released. The motive behind the shooting remains unknown.

Officers have shut down several roadways in the area as they work on their investigation. Drivers are suggested to seek an alternate route.

