Man transported after police-involved shooting in Hallandale Beach

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been transported to the hospital after he was shot by a Hallandale Beach Police officer.

Officers responded to a call about a dead body found near the area of Northeast 10th Street and 12th Avenue at around 7 a.m., Monday.

The responding officers searched the area and were not able to locate a body, but came in contact with a man armed with a weapon.

Hallandale Beach Police officials said an officer, in fear for their life and safety, discharged their firearm and shot the man.

The man was transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where several officers could be seen outside a home blocked off with crime scene tape.

“Just two shots, just one after the other, like a big shotgun or a higher-caliber pistol,” said a man who lives in the area.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.