Man transported after officer-involved shooting in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews have transported a man to the hospital following an officer-involved shooting in a Miami neighborhood.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting near Southwest 38th Avenue and 28th Street, at around 8:30 a.m., Thursday, and cordoned off the area.

“I was sleeping, and then I heard the gunshots. I was dreaming, and I thought it wasn’t real, and I heard it and it was like, ‘Whoa,'” said area resident Kenny Gomez.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the active scene where several police vehicles could be seen parked outside of a home.

“The first thing I saw was cops everywhere, and I was like, ‘Whoa! What happened?'” said Gomez.

Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina said people called 911 to alert them that they heard gunshots in the neighborhood.

“When we arrived, one of our officers was flagged down by a witness who said they also heard shots being fired,” he said.

As they investigated, officers said, a 57-year-old man confronted them, forcing one of those officers to fire his weapon.

“We believe that the subject was armed. I don’t have that information specifically right now,” said Colina.

Area residents said they heard about five or six gunshots but did not know what they were at first.

“I thought it was a staple gun that a roofer uses, you know, a bang, bang,” one woman said. “Then, another while later, another bang, bang.”

Paramedics transported the unidentified man to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

Police believe their body cameras captured the incident. They’re still piecing together the details leading up to why the officer was forced to fire his weapon.

“We don’t know that yet. That officer hasn’t provided a statement. We’ll know soon enough from the body-worn camera,” said Colina. “Thankfully the officer did have a body-worn camera along with the other officers who were on the scene.”

Colina said the last time they responded to a shooting call in this neighborhood was at least three years ago.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.