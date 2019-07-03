Man transported after near electrocution at Miami International Airport

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire rescue crews have transported a man to the hospital after he was nearly electrocuted at Miami International Airport.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the airport just after 1:30 p.m., Wednesday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where several fire rescue crew members and Miami-Dade Police officers could be seen near a United Airlines plane.

Officials said the call came in as a possible electrocution related to power.

The man was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.

