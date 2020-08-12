Man transported after minor boat explosion near Key Biscayne

NEAR KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. (WSVN) – Four individuals were able to escape a minor explosion of their boat near Key Biscayne.

City of Miami Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene near the Marathon fueling station on the Rickenbacker Causeway at approximately 8:50 a.m., Wednesday.

Officials said four occupants were on a 26-foot boat when, they said, it exploded.

Three of the four occupants were able to swim back to the dock.

The other boater jumped into the water but was not able to swim to the dock. Rescue crews assisted the boater before transporting him to Mercy Hospital in stable condition.

Officials said he sustained a laceration on his foot.

“The passengers did tell me that they had fueled up this morning, they were going to go out on the boat for the day,” said Miami Fire Rescue Lt. Pete Sanchez. “Once they were making their way out of the dock, right behind me, they had the explosion occur. Luckily it was close to land where they were able to make it back rather quickly.”

All four of the victims are expected to be OK.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where officials could be seen investigating in the water.

The vessel is no longer on fire, but remains in the water.

The damage is said to be minimal as it was contained to an inner portion of the vessel.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is now investigating the incident.

