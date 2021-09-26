FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been transported to the hospital after a dangerous day at a Fort Lauderdale dock.

The accident happened near the Boathouse at the Riverside restaurant, located along Southeast Fourth Street and Eighth Avenue, Saturday.

Officials said the man fell and got caught on the cleat on the side of a boat.

A nurse who was nearby helped cover his wound with a tourniquet.

The victim was transported by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue to Broward Health Medical Center in stable condition.

