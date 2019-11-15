Man transported after flames breakout inside home near Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man had to be transported to the hospital after a fire broke out inside his home near Fort Lauderdale.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Southwest 44th Avenue and 16th Street in Broadview Park just after 10 p.m., Thursday.

Firefighters said the man was cooking when the flames erupted.

He was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

