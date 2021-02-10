Man transported after fire in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been transported to the hospital after a fire in Hollywood.

Hollywood Fire Rescue crews responded to a structure fire near Buchanan Street and 20th Avenue, at around 6:30 a.m., Wednesday.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene where heavy smoke could be seen coming from a small house.

Firefighters could be seen pulling out a man from the structure.

They performed CPR on the man before transporting him to Memorial Regional Hospital.

Rescue officials said he was not breathing when he was taken to the hospital.

The victim’s neighbor, Billy, said he tried to help him, but he couldn’t get inside.

“I live in apartment number two. Apartment number three banged on my door, one of the tenants told me the back building was on fire,” Billy said. “I ran back there, tried to get into the front unit, couldn’t, came back here and put my fist through the window and undid the latch. I put my head through there to try and get in there and I couldn’t get in. I couldn’t get in. I couldn’t help him.”

Billy said the victim is in his 60s.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

