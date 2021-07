FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been transported to the hospital after falling down a freight elevator shaft in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the accident along West Commercial Boulevard and Northwest 21st Avenue, Friday morning.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.

