Man transported after drive-by shooting in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a man was shot in a drive-by shooting in Miami.

City of Miami Police responded to the scene just off North Bayshore Drive in front of the Marriot Hotel, at around 4 a.m., Thursday.

“Almost like a semi-automatic weapon being fired,” said Luis Perna who heard the gunshots.

“I can confirm that shortly after 3:30 this morning, there was a large party that was coming out of the marina area. It’s still unclear what boat they were on, or if they were even on a boat,” said City of Miami Police Cmdr. Freddie Cruz. “Some sort of argument ensued and several shots were fired. I can confirm that there is a young man at the hospital right now, critical but stable condition.”

7News cameras captured evidence markers on the street where several shell casings were found.

“Extremely surprising, yeah,” said Josh Adams, a hotel guest at the Marriot. “I didn’t expect this, like, I’m trying to go to sleep, you know? I just worked all night. I want to go to sleep now and I can’t even go to my hotel room.”

7News cameras captured a bullet hole left in the stained window of the Trinity Cathedral.

“I hate when violence happens,” said Adams. “I just don’t want no one to get hurt.”

“I thought like a firework or something like that,” said Abdul Salds. “I wasn’t expecting it was going to be like a shooting.”

“Again, a lot of moving parts. There was a female that seemed like she was battered, so we don’t know if all these individuals were together, if indeed it might have been a robbery. We’re not exactly sure but we’ve got detectives, it’s still an active scene,” said Cruz. “We did open up Bayshore as of right now, but we’re reviewing cameras, talking to several witnesses that heard these gunshots. Something very uncommon for this area, very quiet area, so again, we’ll be putting this together very soon. I can tell you that we are interviewing several parties. We might even have an offender in custody.”

When asked if he believes the incident had anything to do with visitors in the area, Cruz replied, “Everything is possible at this point. We don’t know if they’re local, we don’t know if they’re visiting from somewhere else. Again, if anybody has any information, anybody heard anything and wants to come forward, please, all the assistance would be great.”

Crime scene tape was put up at a second scene, the Trinity Cathedral, located just across the street from the hotel.

7News cameras captured a bullet hole through one of the windows at the cathedral.

According to police, a victim was not found at the scene but a man with gunshot wounds was dropped off at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

He is said to be in critical but stable condition.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.