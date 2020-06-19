Man transported after deputy-involved shooting in Wilton Manors

WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been transported after, what the Broward Sheriff’s Office is calling, a deputy-involved shooting in Wilton Manors.

The incident took place at the Wilton Manors Health & Rehabilitation Center, along the 2600 block of North Andrews Avenue, at around 2:30 p.m., Friday.

BSO spokesperson Veda Coleman Wright said shots were fired while deputies tried to take the man into custody.

“We definitely want everyone to know that the individuals at the rehabilitation center are not in any danger in any way,” she said. “Detectives are not looking for any other suspects.”

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where three vehicles appeared to had crashed into each other.

Workers at the facility said the incident occurred behind the building. Cellphone video from inside of the building captured members of BSO’s Crime Suppression Team trying to approach the silver sedan.

“I’ve just come in, and the car is over here going into the tapes, so they had to call the administrator inside as to what’s going on,” one worker said.

According to the witness who took the video, it appeared that the man inside of the car had already been shot.

“One of the police officers said, ‘I’m sorry you can’t go inside,'” another worker said. “I said, ‘What happened? The building has any problem?’ They said, ‘No, the building doesn’t have any problem.’ I only see a bunch of cars outside.”

The silver sedan could be seen riddled with numerous bullet holes and a gun was placed on top of it.

The man was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.

No one inside the rehabilitation facility was injured.

It remains unclear why the man was in the facility’s parking lot and what he was wanted for.

The shooting remains under active investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and no deputies have been placed on administrative leave as of 6 p.m.

