Man transported after being shot near Fort Lauderdale

NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — Police are investigating after a man was shot in the chest near Fort Lauderdale.

Police responded to the scene along the 2800 block of Northwest Sixth Court, Tuesday morning.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Neighbors said they were awakened by the chaos.

“It was disturbing because it was in the middle of the night and everything,” one neighbor said. “You don’t know what’s going on, so it is disturbing.”

It remains unclear if the shooter is in custody.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.