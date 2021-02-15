Man transported after being shot in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a man was shot in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police responded to the scene at a home on the 13000 block of Southwest 107th Terrace, just before 6 a.m., Monday.

According to police, a suspect entered the home and shot a man inside.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

The shooter remains at large.

