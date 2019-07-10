Man transported after being shot in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been transported to the hospital after being shot in the leg in Miami Gardens.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews and Miami Gardens Police responded to a home in the area of Northwest 208th Street and 36th Avenue just after 10:45 a.m., Wednesday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where the victim could be seen being helped by paramedics onto a stretcher.

He was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.

The shooting is currently under investigation.

