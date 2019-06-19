Man transported after being shot during carjacking in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a man was shot during a carjacking in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the area of Southwest 127th Avenue and Moody Drive just before 5 a.m., Wednesday.

According to officials, an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.

A vehicle with an evidence marker was towed away just before 12 p.m.

