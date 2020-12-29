Man transported after being shocked by powerline in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was shocked by a powerline while working in Fort Lauderdale.

The man was on a cherry picker in the area of Northeast Fourth Avenue and Seventh Street, at around 1:30 p.m., Tuesday.

He struck a powerline before Fort Lauderdal Fire Rescue crews were able to safely get him down.

The victim was transported to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

The site has since been shut down as officials investigate.

