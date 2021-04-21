Man transported after accidentally shooting himself in Coral Springs

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been transported to the hospital after, police said, he accidentally shot himself in Coral Springs.

Coral Springs Police responded to a shooting near Coral Springs Drive and Westview Drive at around 7:30 a.m., Wednesday.

The victim was shot in the leg and transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

Police set up a perimeter with K-9 units in the area after the man told authorities he was accosted outside his home.

Officials said no evidence of a shooting outside was found, but blood was found inside of the home.

Detectives concluded he accidentally shot himself inside of the home while playing with the gun.

7SkyForce hovered over another active scene nearby but authorities said they are not related.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.