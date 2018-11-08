Man to police: ‘the devil” made him push grandma, cut child

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Investigators say a Florida man told them that “the devil” made him act out during a dispute that began as an argument with his grandmother over a television remote control and ended with a 3-year-old child being cut on the lip with a knife.

A Boynton Beach police report says 24-year-old Ricardo Darren Dor is charged with aggravated child abuse, battery on a person over 65 and domestic battery on a pregnant person.

Investigators say Dor pushed his grandmother to the floor, chased his pregnant cousin and then used a kitchen knife to slash through a window screen, cutting the lip of a child standing on a couch. Dor told police he snapped because people in the house were mean to him.

An attorney for Dor isn’t listed on records.

