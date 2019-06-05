Man throws garbage bags at elderly man after attempted strong-armed robbery in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man was caught on camera attempting to rob an elderly man before throwing garbage bags at him in Miami.

The elderly man was at work, mopping the floor of a parking garage located in the area of Southwest Third Street and 12th Avenue at approximately 5:50 a.m., Thursday.

Surveillance cameras captured the moment a man sneaked into the garage through an open iron gate while the elderly man briefly stepped into a closet.

When the victim walked back into the room, the strong-armed robber approached him and demanded his watch.

The victim reached into his pocket and produced a pocket knife instead.

After a standoff between the two, the attempted robber went towards a bin filled with garbage bags and began throwing the filled bags at the elderly man before hurling the bin at the victim.

The attempted robber then fled the scene through the open gate.

The victim was able to lock the gate before the attempted robber returned to the gate.

The two could be seen exchanging words before the subject left the scene for a second time.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the attempted robber described as standing approximately 6 feet tall with a slim build and full trimmed beard.

He was last seen wearing a gray hat, light gray tank top, gray shorts and orange sneakers with a white trim.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.