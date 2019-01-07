Man thankful for best friend, UM staff after surviving heart attack

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man recovering after suffering a heart attack while on a fishing trip expressed his gratitude for those who helped save his life.

The emotional reunion between first responders and Ricky Bryan was held at UHealth Tower, Monday.

“From the bottom of my heart,” Bryan said. “Thank you.”

Bryan was in the Florida Keys last Wednesday when he complained of a toothache.

Minutes later, friends found him unconscious on the ground.

“I don’t know. This is probably two or three minutes later,” the victim’s best friend Sean Harrison said. “Another friend of ours, Jeff, walked out and screamed, ‘Sean, I think Ricky needs help!'”

Bryan had gone into cardiac arrest.

His best friend since high school sprung into action to save his life.

“When I rolled him over, I knew what happened,” Harrison said, “so I started chest compression.”

First responders arrived at the scene minutes later after they dialed University of Miami’s dedicated line for cardiac arrest patients in the Keys.

A rescue chopper landed, and Bryan was airlifted to the hospital for treatment.

UM cardiologists swiftly put the appropriate team together to best treat Bryan.

It’s all part of a program, which was started six months ago, in an effort to provide quicker and better care to patients in the Keys suffering from heart issues.

“You came with a breathing tube, and you were in critical condition,” a doctor said. “Unfortunately, some of these patients will experience permanent neurological damage; that’s why it’s so important to have a team.”

As for Bryan, he’s grateful and, just days later, feeling much better.

He has this message for everyone who helped him through this.

“I’m very grateful to the staff here,” Bryan said, “whoever you are that got me out of there and got me into this situation.”

Bryan is set to be released from the hospital Monday, just five days after the heart attack.

