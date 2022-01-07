MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two drivers are in custody after causing cross-county chaos.

Two police chases took place on Thursday.

Just before noon, a man suspected of robbing a TD Bank on North State Road 7 in Margate attempted to get away from police in a red Ford Mustang.

7SkyForce hovered over the chase as the suspect hit the gas heading south on Florida’s Turnpike, before going into a home in Opa-Locka while his family members were inside.

FBI agents took DeAndre Young, 31, into custody. He has since been charged with one count of bank robbery.

The teenage driver of a car police said was stolen is also in custody.

Jonas Watson, 17, faced a judge on Friday morning.

He has since been charged with grand theft auto and was out on probation.

Police said the high school student led them on a chase that started in the area of Northwest 141st Street and 22nd Avenue in Opa-Locka.

The suspect is accused of side-swiping an officer before speeding up the Turnpike.

The chase came to an end near the Palm Beach county line.

